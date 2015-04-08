Ilya Mishchenko, EGO Translating Managing Director speaking at LocWorld27 Shanghai April 14, 2021

Ilya Mishchenko, EGO Translating Managing Director in charge of translation & localisation, interpreting and document legalisation business segments speaking at LocWorld27 Shanghai: Entering Emerging Markets: An LSP Perspective

SHANGHAI – April 14, 2015 – Ilya Mishchenko, an EGO Translating Managing Director in charge of translation & localisation, interpreting and document legalisation business segments, is speaking on entering emerging markets for LSPs at the LocWorld27 Shanghai conference to be held on April 13-15. The presentation entitled Entering Emerging Markets: An LSP Perspective will take place on 14 of April at the Le Royal Méridien Shanghai 4:30pm – 5:15pm.

Ilya Mishchenko holds a degree in linguistics from Novgorod State University. He has been with EGO Translating Company, a Russian language service provider, since 2006 where he progressed from a project manager to director of the Translation and Localization Centre. Ilya is also actively involved in the Union of Translators of Russia, chairing the St. Petersburg regional branch and currently proposed as Russia’s representative with the FIT Technology and Terminology Committee. As a member of various industry action groups, Ilya is primarily focused on standardization issues and STE.

LocWorld27 Shanghai brings together delegates who are engaged in the business of adapting products, services and communications to an international language or culture so as to appear native to that particular region. Speakers at the conference include representatives from Adobe Systems, Baidu, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Lenovo, Inssmart, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAS Institute and many others. More than 200 delegates representing all manner of industries are expected to attend. The conference is produced by MultiLingual Computing, Inc., and The Localization Institute.

Kaiser Kuo, director of international communications at Baidu, China’s leading search engine, will deliver the keynote, “Innovation for the Next Billion: How Serving the Underserved Drives Technological Progress,” during which he’ll discuss the valuable lessons Chinese tech companies have learned about how hyper-localization and serving the needs of traditionally underserved people can be an impetus for innovation.

The preconference day will include preconference sessions that include an introduction-to-localization workshop, terminology workshops and more.

Attendees may choose from six tracks during the main conference program: Global Business, Advanced Localization Management, Tech, Localization for Asia, Translation Automation and Unconference.

“LocWorld is a key conference for companies that are doing business globally or that are addressing multiple language markets,” says Ilya Mishchenko. “Our presentation is about an increasingly competitive translation and localization market and the possibilities that emerging economies present the LSPs”

LocWorld27 Shanghai sponsors include: Lionbridge, China Translation and Publishing Co., Ltd, EC Innovations, Inc., CSOFT International, Ltd., Moravia, Translators Association of China and Vesey Creative.

About EGO Translating company

EGO Translating Company (founded on May 27, 1990) is a leading Russian language service provider. The company offers a full range of linguistic services and is the only translation company on the Russian market to have a dedicated department for handling classified documentation certified by the Russian Federal Security Service.

Note to reporters and editors: Press passes are available with official press credentials by contacting Kevin Watson, kevin@locworld.com, at 208-263-8178.